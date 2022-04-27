SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hinds County District Attorney Releases Statement On Plea In Mississippi’s Largest Embezzlement Case

District Attorney Jody Owens

JACKSON, Miss. – Today in the Hinds County Circuit Court, Nancy New and her son, Zachary New, entered a guilty plea to state charges for their involvement in one of the largest embezzlement schemes in Mississippi’s history. They both pleaded guilty to multiple counts of bribery of a public official, fraud against the government, and wire fraud.

This afternoon, Nancy New and Zachary New each pleaded guilty to four counts of Bribery of a Public Official, two counts of Fraud Against the Government, and five counts of Wire Fraud. The charges are connected to a state investigation involving more than $77 million of misspent welfare funds.

“Today’s plea represents a joint victory for the District Attorney’s Office, U.S Attorney’s Office and the State Auditors Office,” said Jody E. Owens II, Hinds County District Attorney. “This plea sends a message to those in positions of power, that they will be held accountable for preying on the poor and abusing government funds.”

State sentencing in the case will be scheduled after Nancy New and Zachary New are sentenced in federal court. Nancy could face up to 100 years in prison and Zachary could face up to 75 years in prison. Nancy New and Zachary New have already pleaded guilty to federal charges for their involvement in multiple accounts of welfare fraud. 

