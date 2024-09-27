GRANDDAUGHTER OF MEDGAR EVERS FOUND!

NICOLE EVERS-EVERETTE IS ALIVE AND SAFE

(Atlanta, GA) The family of Medgar and Myrlie Evers announced today that Nicole Evers-Everette, granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Evers and daughter of Reena Evers-Everette has been found.

Nicole Evers-Everette, affectionately known as “Niki,” went missing from her Duluth, GA, apartment since Sunday, September 22, 2024. She last spoke with her mother, Reena Evers-Everette, at 5:55 PM EDT.

“I am just so thankful that my Niki has been found safe. Thank you to God, law enforcement and all those who assisted in helping us locate Niki. I am eternally grateful and overwhelmed by the love and support shown during this difficult time” said Reena Evers-Everette, Nicole’s mother. “I recognize that this outcome would not be possible without the incredible commitment of my family and the power of the media and social media. My deepest thanks to all who have shown up, spoken up and stood up, to help find my daughter.”

For more information or to schedule interviews, please email the family’s spokesperson, Chris Fleming, at Chris@redhorsestrategies.com.