Memorial services for George Curry, Jr. (July 27, 1931-August 5, 2021), the first Black supervisor of Oktibbeha County, are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, August 14 at the historic Unity Park in uptown Starkville.



Family hour and visitation will take place Friday at 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. for family, and 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. for the public at Century Hairston Funeral Home, 112 S. Long St., in Starkville.



Prior to Saturday’s funeral services in Unity Park, Curry’s body will lie in state at the Oktibbeha County Court House. As a U. S. Army veteran of the Korean War, Curry will be buried with full military honors.



First elected as Oktibbeha County District 5 Supervisor in 1979, Curry went on to serve seven terms in that office, retiring in 2007.

Well-respected throughout the area as a community leader, businessman, and public servant, Curry passed away at his home in Starkville surrounded by his family and loved ones on Aug. 5. He was 90.

With his victory against two competitors in the 1979 election, Curry became the first Black supervisor since Reconstruction in Oktibbeha County. Throughout his career as a public servant, he earned the respect of his colleagues and the community. Among those who knew him best, his success was attributed to his strong desire to help others. He was also known for and respected by his neighbors for his belief in and practice of the Golden Rule.

In the day-to-day pursuit of his duties as supervisor during his 28 years of elective office, Curry was known to work well with his fellow supervisors and is remembered as a true mentor for the new and upcoming supervisors who came into office after him, earning their respect by setting so high a standard of integrity and personal conduct that John Young, his successor in District 5, acknowledged that he “had some big shoes to fill.”

After retirement, Curry remained active in community affairs and returned to farming as his avocation.

Immediate survivors are his daughter Phyllis Curry Tate and two sons, Terry M. Curry and Tim Gregory, all of Starkville.



Century Hairston Funeral Home Directors of Starkville are in charge.