Forward Lookers Federated Club sponsors sixth annual Trunks for Seniors

JANS – Forward Lookers Federated Club sponsored the sixth annual “Trunks for Seniors” with a Meet and Greet program and reception at Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church’s Family Life Center on Sunday, August 6, 2023. Graduating seniors from five area high schools were selected.

The five recipients met the criteria established by the Trunks for Seniors committee by having a financial need, having the required GPA upon graduating from high school, and having been accepted into a 2-year community college or a 4-year college or university.

The five recipients were Jaiden Beal, Ambriah Esco, Mariah Esco, Sylvia Saralyn Leggette, and Hannah Simmons. Jaiden Beal, godson of club sister Mary Collier, has been accepted to Hinds Community College and is already settled into the dormitory. Twins, Ambriah and Mariah Esco, goddaughters of club sister Carol Burns, have been accepted to Alcorn State University’s School of Nursing. Sylvia Saralyn Leggette, granddaughter of club sister Evelyn Leggette, has been accepted to Tuskegee University, an HBCU in Tuskegee, Alabama. Hannah Simmons, niece of club sisters Theresa Hence and Carol Cooper, has been accepted to Jackson State University.

At the Meet and Greet program and reception, the five recipients were overwhelmed, surprised, and overjoyed, thus repeatedly thanked the ladies of Forward Lookers Federated Club for their generosity, kindness, and benevolence to receive trunks filled with personal items and everything needed to decorate their freshman dormitory rooms.

Also, during the Meet and Greet program and reception, Ambriah Esco, Mariah Esco, Sylvia Saralyn Leggette, and Hannah Simmons expressed their future goals and objectives that influenced their selected majors and the reasons for attending their selected community college and universities.

In addition, the parents that were in attendance expressed their appreciation for the club’s kindness and support to help these young adults who are about to embark upon a new endeavor.

Members of Forward Lookers Federated Club with Trunks for Seniors recipients pictured from left to right: Irene Booker, Evelyn Leggette, Carol Burns, Ambriah and Mariah Esco, Sylvia Saralyn Leggette, Ashley D. Gilyard, Hannah Simmons, Carol J. Cooper, Mary J. Collier, Bonnie Harris, Priscilla Sterling, and Theresa Hence. Not pictured: Mattie J. McQuarter.