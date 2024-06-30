First human case of West Nile Virus in 2024

JANS – The Mississippi State Department of Health has confirmed the first human case of West Nile Virus this year in Rankin County. West Nile Virus is transmitted primarily through the bite of an infected mosquito.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), most people (8 out of 10) infected with West Nile virus do not develop any symptoms. About 1 in 5 people who are infected develop a fever with other symptoms such as headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash.

The summer is prime time for mosquitoes to feast and potentially spread illnesses like West Nile Virus. While the risk of a healthy person getting WNV from a mosquito bite is very low, we all need to take precautions.

PROTECT YOURSELF

Stay indoors or take personal protective measures, especially between dusk and dawn, which are peak mosquito biting times.

Use mosquito repellent with DEET. Products with up to 30 percent DEET will provide adequate protection under most conditions. Use DEET concentrations of 10 percent or less on children ages 2-12 years of age. For children less than two years of age, parents should consult their pediatrician.

Wear long-sleeved, long-legged clothing with socks and shoes when practical.

PROTECT YOUR HOME

Dispose of tin cans, plastic containers, ceramic pots, or similar water-holding containers.

Remove all discarded tires on the property. Used tires have become the most common mosquito breeding site in the country.

Close garbage can lids. Be sure water does not collect in the bottom of garbage cans.

Turn over plastic wading pools and wheelbarrows when not in use.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, outdoor saunas, and hot tubs.

For more information, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/page/14,0,93.html.