Extreme weather updates for Wednesday January 17

(Jackson, Miss.) – Due to extreme weather conditions, City of Jackson offices will be closed tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17. The Jackson Police Department and Jackson Fire Department will remain on duty. We will continue to update residents on any new developments and advise residents to follow our Facebook page and website at jacksonms.gov for additional information. Residents are also asked to keep up to date with the latest weather information.

JTRAN closed Wednesday 

The city’s public transportation system, JTRAN, will remain closed again Wednesday, January 17, due to hazardous driving conditions.  

Shelters remain open

Both the city’s cold weather shelters will remain open pending weather conditions. Cots and blankets are available. 

WHO:         Shepard’s Gym

WHEN:      Will remain open as weather conditions demand

WHERE:    1355 Hattiesburg St. (near Jim Hill High School)

                 Jackson, MS. 39204

WHO:       Sykes Gym

WHEN:     Will remain open as weather conditions demand 

WHERE:   520 Sykes Gym

                 Jackson, MS. 39212 

The City of Jackson is currently accepting donations for shelter supplies. If you are able to assist, please call 601-665-3218.

As a reminder, the city urges residents to stay home if possible to avoid dangerous road conditions. We have also posted several weather-related tips on our Facebook page and website.

Be safe and stay warm!!

Hinds County Human Resource Agency

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

January 17, 2024