Eddie S. Glaude Jr. to discuss new book at Two Mississippi Museums

Eddie S. Glaude Jr.

JANS – On Thursday, Apr.  4, at 6 p.m., bestselling author and Princeton University professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr. will discuss his latest book, We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For, at the Two Mississippi Museums in Jackson. This event is free, open to the public, with no registration or reservation required.  

In partnership with the Mississippi Book Festival, the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) will host Glaude with Pamela D.C. Junior, former director of the Two Mississippi Museums and member of the Foundation for Mississippi History Board of Directors, as event moderator.  

“We look forward to celebrating Mississippian Eddie Glaude’s latest work with the community,” said Ellen Daniels, executive director of the Mississippi Book Festival. “Glaude is a testament to Mississippi and a critical voice in relaying the urgency and importance of individual agency in the efforts to sustain American democracy.” 

Copies of We Are the Leaders We Have Been Looking For will be available for purchase in the Mississippi Museum Store, and a book signing will be held at 5 p.m. in the lobby of the museums. A Q&A will immediately follow the 6 p.m. book discussion. 

“We are excited to welcome home distinguished author and professor Eddie Glaude to share his latest work with Mississippians during his book tour,” said Michael Morris, director of the Two Mississippi Museums. A Moss Point native, Glaude is the James S. McDonnell Distinguished University Professor of African American Studies at Princeton University.  

Glaude is the author of several books, including Democracy in Black and The New York Times best-seller Begin Again: James Baldwin’s America and Its Urgent Lessons for Our Own, winner of the Harriet Beecher Stowe Book Prize. He frequently appears in the media as an MSNBC contributor on programs like Morning Joe and Deadline: White House and as a columnist for TIME Magazine

For more information on this program, call 601-576-6850 or email info@mdah.ms.gov.

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. to discuss new book at Two Mississippi Museums

By Jackson Advocate News Service
March 18, 2024