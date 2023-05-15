Dr. Chinelo Evans appointed assistant superintendent of middle schools for 2023-2024 school year

JANS – The Jackson Public Schools Board of Trustees has approved the appointment of Dr. Chinelo Evans as assistant superintendent of middle schools for the 2023–2024 school year. She currently serves as executive director of advanced academics.

Dr. Evans is a proud Mississippian. She received both her bachelor’s degree in English and a master’s degree in educational leadership from Jackson State University. She also earned a specialist’s and doctorate degree in educational leadership and supervision from Mississippi College.

In her 22-year career with the Jackson Public School District, Dr. Evans has served as an English teacher, interventionist, assistant principal, principal, the chief academic officer of middle schools, and executive director of school improvement.

Dr. Evans is the founding principal of the JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School Program where 20 seniors recently graduated with an associate degree from Tougaloo College prior to graduating from high school. Other notable accomplishments include serving as head learner and principal of Northwest Jackson International Baccalaureate World Middle School. During her tenure, Northwest was recognized as the number one ranked middle school in Mississippi in 2013 and 2014. The school was also selected as one of the top fifty best middle schools in the United States out of 98,000 middle schools, according to thebestschools.org.

Dr. Evans was named the JPS Middle School Principal of the Year in both 2014 and 2015. She was recently recognized as High School Principal of the Year and JPS Administrator of the Year for 2022.

Dr. Evans believes that education is a priceless asset that affords individuals access to opportunities for personal and collective success. She emphatically believes that it is her duty as a professional educator to empower faculty, staff members, students, parents, and community members to take ownership of the process of educating our citizens. According to Dr. Evans, great leaders cultivate leadership in those around them. These beliefs, coupled with her faith and talented team members, have helped her serve the families of the district for over two decades.