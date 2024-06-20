Downtown Fondren’s new public green space now open

Jackson is known for its delicious food, great music, and it’s strong sense of community. Fondren is keeping that spirit alive with its newest gathering space — Fondren Yard.

Local developers David Pharr and Jason Watkins are on a mission to enrich the neighborhood of Fondren with unique dining and entertainment options for locals and visitors alike. After assembling an investor group for the $13 million development of the revived historic Capri Theatre, Highball Lanes, and The Pearl Tiki Bar in 2022, that team followed in 2023 with The Station, a vintage gas station-turned indoor-outdoor craft pizza joint and bar. Now Pharr and Watkins have produced Fondren Yard as an outdoor feature for the neighborhood and surrounding businesses now known as “The Block.”

Fondren Yard will serve as “Downtown Fondren’s green space,” located between The Station and the 500-space parking garage expected to open this Fall. Throughout the day, friends and family can gather with lawn games, shaded lounge areas and free entry for all. On special occasions, the space will transform into a live music venue. With its stadium-quality jumbotron screen, on other occasions Fondren Yard will host sports watch parties or outdoor movie nights. Plus, guests can enjoy refreshments from the shipping container bar & concession stand in the back or grab a slice from The Station during events.

“After Fondren’s last green space was filled in just a few years ago, we wanted to bring an outdoor gathering space back to the community with the added elements of live music and a giant screen for watch parties,” Watkins said. “It’s the ultimate picnic in the park with space for parents to relax, kids to roam and friends to come for a great time.”

Fondren Yard will boast a robust calendar of events each month. Upcoming events include:

June 20-24 — NBA Finals and the College World Series finals watch parties

June 21 — Mustache The Band concert

June 23-27 – Copa Americana Soccer watch parties (USA matches)

Fondren Yard can also be rented as a memorable setting for private events and parties with customizable menus, entertainment options and more.