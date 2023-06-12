SUBSCRIBE NOW

Delta Bus Lines partners with Boss Lady Economic Planning & Development Workforce Transportation

Pictured (l-r): John Moore, Delta Bus Lines; Mack D. Liddell, Humphreys Co. Chancery Clerk; Dr. Pam Chatman, Boss Lady Transportation Logistics; Rebecca Powers, Walton Foundation official; Mayor Butch Walker, Rolling Fork, MS; Monica Hope, Executive Director of Sunflower/Humphreys Transportation; and Louise Bradford, Delta Transportation Services.

By Angela Buckner

JA Delta Correspondent

Delta Bus Lines; Sunflower-Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc.; and Delta Transportation Services have partnered with Boss Lady Economic Planning & Development Workforce Transportation to make travel easier for storm victims from Silver City and Rolling Fork. A press conference was held June 1, 2023, in Greenville, MS at the Delta Bus Lines bus station to announce the initiative. The Walton Foundation will provide resources for the wrap around services that will allow storm victims to navigate freely. 

In thanking the Walton Foundation and both cities for the partnership, Boss Lady CEO/founder  Pam Chatman stated, “My life is now all about service. I have made a commitment to serving the Mississippi Delta.” Chatman, who openly shares she comes from an impoverished community, said, “If I beat the odds, they can too. Hold on because help is on the way.”

