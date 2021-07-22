Dear Silas kicks off tour in Jackson

His latest album, Plus Ultra, is a perfect mix of what makes Dear Silas one of the most successful hip hop entertainers to come out of Mississippi. It combines the nostalgia of his first album with hits like “Sailor Moon” with the cutting-edge marketability of his second album. During the pandemic, Dear Silas’ Instagram and TikTok videos, which used popular clips with Dear Silas’ original rhymes, gained millions of views. One viral video, created with the talents of @yungbbq – a popular influencer – dancing to Missy Elliott’s “I Can’t Stand the Rain” and Dear Silas’ rhyming genius was even retweeted by the hip hop legend herself.

Dear Silas is a trend maker, a lane forger, and a wave producer. His ability to discern how far to push his own creativity, and the work that is generated thereof, is uncanny.

“Every time I’ve had a big record, I wrote it down the night before I dropped it just so I [could] go back and look at my notes. I put the time next to it and everything. It’s self-affirming that I’m doing the right things and I’m doing what I’m supposed to be doing.

“Fate can happen. But, especially in a business like this where the mode changes like every other week, you got to have a level of discernment to stay consistent and really figure out how to stay in front, creating the next wave. That way, you don’t ever have to worry about falling off of it because you’ve figured out how large the wave is going to be or how fast it’s going to be moving while you’re riding it.”

There’s no doubt that if Dear Silas continues to be true to himself and his artistry that he will continue to make waves. For more information on his music and tour, visit https://www.dear-silas.com/.

(Photos by Destin Benford)