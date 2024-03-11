CONGRESSMAN THOMPSON WILL HOST A COMMUNITY MEETING ON JACKSON HOME EXPLOSIONS

[Washington, D.C.] – In response to the recent gas explosions in Jackson, Mississippi, Congressman Bennie Thompson has announced plans to host an emergency community safety meeting. The meeting will address concerns and updates from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Rep. Thompson expresses his concerns and commitment to addressing the recent explosions in the statement below:

“The safety and well-being of Jackson residents is my top priority. These explosions have caused significant disruption and fear in the community, and I am committed to getting answers and ensuring all necessary steps are taken to prevent future incidents. I was briefed by the Chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jennifer Homendy, and she has confirmed her attendance at the forthcoming meeting. This meeting will provide a platform for residents to ask questions and receive updates directly from NTSB officials. The expertise of the NTSB is crucial in determining the cause of these explosions.”

The community safety meeting is open for residents to attend and voice concerns, directly to NTSB officials. Rep. Thompson encourages all individuals to attend. Further details regarding the meeting’s date, time, and location will be announced soon.

For more information, please contact Yasmine Brown at (202) 255-5876.