Congressman Thompson welcomes new press secretary and communications director

Yasmine Brown

JANS – Yasmine Brown has been appointed  press secretary and director of communications for Congressman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS). Brown is a native of Indianola, MS, with abundant experience in communications and public policy. She is an alumnae of the University of Mississippi’s Trent Lott Institute, where she received her bachelor’s in public policy leadership. 

Brown served two terms as a senator in the University of Mississippi’s Associated Student Body – completing one term as the Student Life Committee chair. She received her bachelor’s in integrated marketing communications from the University of Mississippi’s School of Journalism and New Media. She participated in the District 7 American Advertising Federation National Student Advertising Competition, where she won second place, creating an integrated campaign for Tinder.

Following her undergraduate experiences, she obtained her master’s from the University of Georgia’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication. There, she served as the Grady Graduate Caucus co-president, focusing on bridging the gap between graduate students and campus life. 

She also completed a Public Relations Internship with Daniel J. Edelman Holdings Agency, Edible, Inc., where she worked on accounts such as Cracker Barrel and Perdue Farms. Brown recently finished an Advertising Internship with FCB Chicago’s DISCOVER team.

