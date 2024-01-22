Congressman Thompson celebrates visionary talent in latest Congressional App Challenge

JANS – Congressman Bennie G. Thompson announced the winners of the 2023 Congressional App Challenge for Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District. Jada Brown, Caleb Johnson, Kyla Collins, and Nsean McGrew, students at Jackson Public Schools Career and Development Center, have clinched first place with their groundbreaking digital application creation, “Task Hive.”

“We extend our utmost pride to our exceptional scholars for this remarkable achievement,” declared Dr. Eric Cook, CTE Director and Principal of the JPS Career Development Center. “The students’ unwavering dedication and ingenuity shone throughout the competition, culminating in an app poised to make a meaningful impact within our community,” Cook added.

Task Hive emerges as an ingenious solution aimed at helping individuals grappling with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). Team Task Hive stated, “ADHD’s prevalence in the United States affects approximately 5.3 million children. This complex condition often introduces a significant challenge: Procrastination, a subtle yet profound behavior observed not only in neurotypical individuals but also in those navigating diverse neurodivergent paths.”

Congressman Thompson (MS02) expressed his pride in hosting the annual Congressional App Challenge, urging students to pursue STEM careers. “I commend the outstanding efforts of Jada Brown, Caleb Johnson, Kyla Collins, Nsean McGrew, and all participating students. I look forward to a greater influx of innovative applicants in the future,” Congressman Thompson stated.

The Congressional App Challenge, a revered national event, beckons middle and high school students keen on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) to conceptualize and design applications for computers, tablets, or phones. The call for submissions for the 2024 Congressional App Challenge in Mississippi’s 2nd Congressional District is now open until November 1, 2024.

For more information and to participate, visit the Congressional App Challenge website: https://www.congressionalappchallenge.us/