Congressman Thompson announces $7.7M to G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center

JANS – Representative Bennie G. Thompson (MS02) announced that the G.A. Carmichael Family Health Center will receive $7.7 million in federal monies from the United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development Community Facilities Program to renovate one of their buildings into a new medical facility that will service the area of Yazoo, MS.

The purpose of this new community healthcare facility is to provide healthcare services to the underinsured, uninsured, and underserved citizens around the community. The facility will provide new cutting-edge healthcare services such as dental, mental health, and pharmaceutical services. Lastly, the facility will build a walking trail for their Diabetes Education Program to help promote the importance of good health.

“The benefits that this facility can bring to the Mississippi Delta will make a difference in the health desert and have a lasting impact on the lives of citizens in this area,” said Congressman Thompson.