Congressman Bennie G. Thompson Files Complaint with the Department of Treasury

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

Pickens Bankplus branch to remain open

Citizen protests coupled with Rep. Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) filing of a severe complaint with the Department of Treasury and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has prompted BankPlus to reverse its decision to close the only branch in the town of Pickens, Mississippi. 

With the closing of this branch, the town of Pickens would have been left without a branch to transact business.  According to Thompson, the proposed solution of an ITM machine was insufficient to meet the requirements of this underserved minority and elderly population.

BankPlus/BancPlus Corporation was established in 1909 in Belzoni, Mississippi, to “enrich lives and build stronger communities.” This $7 billion corporation currently has eighty-four locations between Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi, primarily serving Central Mississippi and the Mississippi Delta. 

According to a source, in addition to remaining open, the branch will undergo renovations to accommodate the growing banking needs of its depositors.

By Jackson Advocate News Service
December 16, 2023