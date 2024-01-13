Cold Weather Shelter/Warnings

(Jackson, Miss.) – In consideration of freezing temperatures next week, the City of Jackson is making preparations for residents in need and providing helpful weather-related information. The city, in partnership with the Red Cross of Central Mississippi, Shower Power and the People’s Advocacy Institute, will manage a temporary shelter at Shepard’s Gym at 1355 Hattiesburg St. (near Jim Hill High School) The shelter will be open to the public beginning at 11 a.m. Monday, January 15. Food and cots will be available.

City leaders also caution residents to stay home if possible in the event of wintry precipitation. Unlike Northern cities, Jackson and much of Mississippi is not equipped to deal with widespread freezing precipitation. These conditions can lead to a mixture of snow, sleet and freezing rain, which makes traveling on Jackson roadways perilous. Residents are advised to monitor National Weather Service forecasts and local media reports.

Currently, the NWS is forecasting dangerous cold in the metro Jackson region, with temperature lows of 10 to 15 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. This “significant threat” could lead to frostbite/hypothermia under prolonged exposure and damage to exposed pipes. The City of Jackson is providing several tips and factsheets for residents to consider. (Please see attached.)

Meanwhile, the Jackson Police Department is implementing a security plan and is looking to with to 12-hour shifts to accommodate residents during this extreme weather.

The City of Jackson will continue to update residents with any new information or changes to current plans. Stay safe!!