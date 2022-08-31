CLEAR BOOK BAGS DONATED TO THE HCSD

Senator David Blount, Representative Ronnie Crudup and Mr. Skinner from Skinner Chevrolet donated 200 clear book bags to the Hinds County School District at Gary Road Intermediate School. Hinds County School Superintendent Dr. Delesicia Martin; Assistant Superintendents Dr. Robert Sanders and Mrs. Michelle Ray; and Community Relations Specialist Pastor Tonie Crisler greeted them with gratitude for this wonderful and needed donation.