CLEAR BOOK BAGS DONATED TO THE HCSD

Senator David Blount, Representative Ronnie Crudup and Mr. Skinner from Skinner Chevrolet donated 200 clear book bags to the Hinds County School District at Gary Road Intermediate School. Hinds County School Superintendent Dr. Delesicia Martin; Assistant Superintendents Dr. Robert Sanders and Mrs. Michelle Ray; and Community Relations Specialist Pastor Tonie Crisler greeted them with gratitude for this wonderful and needed donation.

Terry High celebrates ‘Greet the bulldogs’

Terry High School celebrated “Greet The Bulldogs.” The Terry High School football team, cheerleaders, and band are ready for an exciting football season. Go DOGS!!!

By Jackson Advocate News Service
August 31, 2022