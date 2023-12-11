Class in session for area social workers

JANS – Combined Human Support Services, Inc. held two workshops for Jackson area social workers December 1, 2023, at Homewood Suites in Fondren. Dr. Theresia Johnson-Ratliff is CEO of the social services nonprofit which is a designated Social Work CE provider for the State of Mississippi. Her team includes her daughter, Cherish Johnson; and granddaughters, Arie and Aya Johnson; and Dr. Melvin Collins. Cherish owns and operates Events by Flair, a full service event planning company.

Ms. Olevia Billips, LMSW was the presenter for the first workshop on Mandated Reporting and Ethics. Mandated reporting is required by the state’s social work licensure board.

“This workshop is important in providing legal and ethical obligations of social workers and other disciplines in the State of Mississippi on reporting child abuse cases,” says Dr. Ratliff.

Ms. Chinnika Crisler, LCSW was the presenter for the second workshop, The Role of Social Workers in Post Natural/Man-Made Disasters.

According to Dr. Ratliff, “This workshop discusses the resources and mental health skills and knowledge that social workers provide in post disaster recovery.”

Workshop attendees received one Mandated Reporting/Ethics and two General Social Work CEs.

Following the training, attendees had an opportunity to relax at a holiday mixer.

“Combined Human Support Services and Events by Flair provided these economically affordable workshops and free annual Holiday Mixer as a way of showing appreciation for support from colleagues, clients, family, and friends throughout the year. Look for more Social Work CE approved workshops in 2024,” stated Dr. Ratliff.