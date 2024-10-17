SUBSCRIBE NOW

CERT Disaster Training Announced to Strengthen Jackson’s Emergency Preparedness

The Local Organizing Committee of Mississippi, in collaboration with the Jackson Fire Department, FEMA, and the American Red Cross, will sponsor a CERT Disaster Training class October 25-27, 2024, at the Jackson Fire Academy, located at 1244 S. Gallatin Street, Jackson, MS.

This critical training program aims to equip participants with life-saving skills and certifications to effectively respond to emergencies and disasters. The mission is to build a resilient community by ensuring participants have the knowledge, tools, and resources necessary to safeguard lives and property during crises.

“We are working toward a goal of establishing a 10,000 Fearless Disaster Task Force, a dedicated team of trained individuals ready to serve when emergencies arise,” said Brother Kareem, Disaster Coordinator of the Local Organizing Committee. “Our objective is to enhance safety and preparedness throughout Jackson and surrounding areas.”

Key Training Features

Participants will receive hands-on experience in several critical areas, including:

CPR and First Aid Certification

Rescue and Recovery Operations

Shelter Setup and Management

HAM Radio and Drone Communications

HIPAA Compliance

CERT Certification

Sponsorship Opportunities

To ensure this vital training is accessible, the organizers are seeking sponsorships to cover the $150 training fee for participants. Each sponsorship will provide a participant with:

A CERT bag containing essential emergency supplies

A CERT badge for official recognition

A two-way radio system for enhanced communication

Other supplies and material

By participating in or sponsoring this event, community members can directly contribute to building a safer and more prepared Jackson.

Join Us

The CERT Disaster Training is an essential step toward preparing Jackson residents for future emergencies. We encourage individuals, organizations, and businesses to register and sponsor participants. Together, we can ensure Jackson is ready to face any challenge.

For more information or to inquire about sponsorships, please contact:

Local Organizing Committee of Mississippi

Phone: greenvillemsloc@gmail.com

Email: 662.577.1258

