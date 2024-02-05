SUBSCRIBE NOW

Ceola James, former appeals court judge, earns French MA degree in Paris 

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Ceola James

JANS – Former Mississippi Appeals Court Judge Ceola James, a resident of Vicksburg, graduated Magna Cum Laude from Horizons University in Paris, France, on November 3, 2023.  Judge James wrote her thesis on  International Law and the Deterrence of Criminal Activities in France and in Other Countries.  The classes were taught in French.  

“Ever since I took my first course in French, I was determined to pursue the language as far as I could,” Judge James said. “It’s like a dream come true for me.” 

Judge James was elected to a four-year term in a special election in November 2012. She was sworn in and began her duties on the Court of Appeals on January 7, 2013. An investiture was held January 16, 2013 in the Court of Appeals En Banc Courtroom in Jackson.

Judge James previously served as Ninth District Chancery Judge from 1999 through 2002. She was appointed interim Warren County Justice Court Judge in 1997 and served by appointment as a judicial special master in Warren County Chancery Court from 1992 to 1994. 

Judge James earned a law degree from Mississippi College School of Law and was admitted to the practice of law in 1977. She currently conducts her law practice from her office in Vicksburg.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Ceola James, former appeals court judge, earns French MA degree in Paris 

By Jackson Advocate News Service
February 5, 2024