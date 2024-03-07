Celebrating the Life of Anthony Witherspoon II aka Kwame Asasia

Celebrating the Life of Anthony Cordell Witherspoon II



“There is a plan far greater than the plan you know, there is a landscape broader than the one you

see. There is a heaven where storm-tossed souls may go; You call it death, we call it immortality.”

– African Proverb



Anthony Witherspoon II, affectionally known as “Woodah,” was born December 23, 1994 in McComb,

MS to Anthony Witherspoon I and Tammy (Felder) Witherspoon, and he transitioned from this life on

March 2, 2024.



Anthony was a 2013 graduate of McComb High School, and best described by his classmates and

teachers as being a humble and kindhearted gentleman. While attending McComb High School, he

achieved several scholarly recognitions such as a 2013 induction into the MHS Hall of Fame for

Citizenship, Beta Club, and National Honor Society. He also served as President of the Superintendent

Advisory Board. After high school, he attended Tougaloo College and obtained a Bachelor of Arts Degree

in Political Science in 2018. At Tougaloo he was a member of the Reuben V. Anderson Pre-Law Society,

the NAACP, and served as a Hollis Watkins Muhammad Leadership Institute Intern during the 2016

Winter/Spring Cohort. Anthony furthered his educational attainment as a graduate student at the

University of Southern New Hampshire, where he was only 12 hours away from completing his Master’s

Degree in Business Administration before his illness interrupted his quest. Anthony was employed as

Social Service Specialist at the Mississippi Department of Human Services, Child Protective Services

Division. He also worked within the family’s business as an after-school Tutor at Sankofa Academy, and

as an Account Representative at the Witherspoon’s Allstate Insurance Agency. Anthony was a die heart

Saint’s fan, who enjoyed spending time with his family, especially with his younger brother Amani, and

who also enjoyed cooking, grilling, and creating his own recipes.



Anthony now joins the Ancestral Realm with his paternal grandparents Rev. Alton & Ethel (Lewis)

Witherspoon; his maternal grandmother Ruby Felder; two beloved aunts, Willie Jean Jones and Dorothy

Nell Felder; three beloved uncles, Rev. James A. Jones, Sr., James “Frank” Felder, and Nathaniel Garner.



Anthony now employs his Angelic Spirit to comfort his parents, Anthony “Kofi” and Tammy

Witherspoon; His dear brother, Amani Rakeem Witherspoon; three aunts Betty Sue (John) Reynolds,

Allie (James) Williams, and Theresa Moore; seven uncles, Alton Witherspoon, Jr., Howard (Catherine)

Witherspoon, Victor (Sylvia) Witherspoon, Charlie Felder, Jr., Vernell Felder, Robert Felder, and Bobby

(Edna) Felder; and a host of cousins and friends.

Wake Services will be held Friday March 8, 2024 from 3-5:00pm at Craft-Dillon Funeral Home 210 M.L.K. Jr Dr, McComb, MS 39648 Funeral Services will be held Saturday March 9, 2024 at 1:00pm at New Zion Baptist Church 235 E. Pine Street Magnolia, MS 39652 African Attire is welcomed.