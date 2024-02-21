SUBSCRIBE NOW

Calling All Gospel Choirs in the Beautiful Magnolia State! 

The Mississippi State Department of Health’s Office of Health Equity and the Community Engagement Center of the Jackson Heart Study are partnering for the “Music for the Heart and Soul: Be In Good Health Symposium and Gospel Choir Competition” coming up on April 27 at the Jackson Convention Complex.  

The deadline for choirs to enter an audition video has been extended to Sunday, February 25, 2024.  Choirs will compete for a prize pool of $10,000 provided by sponsors of the event.

For details of the competition and to submit a video, please go to the MSDH website at msdh.ms.gov/music.

