Callaway scholar selected as JROTC Cadet of the Year

JANS – Cadet Charles Travis of Callaway High School is the 2024-2025 Jackson Public School District Cadet of the Year.

Travis is described as a determined and progressive teenager who sets big goals for himself and always seeks self-improvement. He believes that to be a successful leader, he needs to respect authority, have an ethical mindset 24/7, and have the courage to take on new responsibilities and face new challenges. One short-term goal is to graduate in the top 10% of his class with at least a 3.8 GPA.

He is a member of the varsity football team, powerlifting team, track and field team, and JROTC Cadet Leadership Staff. He attends Jackson Middle College and will graduate with an associate degree in mathematics when he graduates from high school next May. He will then attend Jackson State University and complete his bachelor’s degree in mathematics. Cadet Captain Travis thanks his family, friends, instructors, and community for always pushing him to become the best version of himself.

The Cadet of the Year honorees selected for each individual high school include:

• C/CPT Nevaeh McMahon, First Runner Up, Murrah High School

• Cadet Jailyn Sanders, Second Runner Up, Provine High

• C/1LT Josiah Morris, Forest Hill High

• C/MAJ Markendrea Brown, Jim Hill High

• Cadet Je’kayla Camp, Lanier High

• C/MAJ Kaset Mozee, Wingfeld High