Black Press Week galvanizes advocacy, celebrates legacy, and mobilizes voters

During Black Press Week the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) enshrined Zora Neale Hurston in the Gallery of Distinguished Publishers for her work as a publisher for Howard University's newspaper The Hilltop. Pictured are: NNPA President and CEO Dr. Benjamin F. Chavis, NNPA Fund Chair Karen Carter Richards, and NNPA Board Chair Bobby Henry. (Photo: Roy Lewis/The Washington Informer)

By Stacy M. Brown

NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

During Black Press Week the National Newspaper Publishers Association (NNPA) enshrined Zora Neale Hurston in the Gallery of Distinguished Publishers for her work as a publisher for Howard University’s newspaper The Hilltop.

At the heart of the week’s observance was the State of the Black Press Luncheon, held at the prestigious National Press Club. The event opened with a compelling video montage tracing the civil rights struggle, and setting the stage for impassioned speeches and reflections, including a video tribute from South Carolina Democratic Congressman James Clyburn. 

In addition to publishers and members of the Black Press, longtime aide to the Rev. Jesse Jackson Shelly Davis and White House Director of Black Media Rodericka Applewhaite counted among those in attendance. Applewhaite led publishers to the White House for a special gathering. However, President Biden was a no show.

The week received widespread support from partners and sponsors, including Reynolds, Pfizer, the Google News Initiative, American Petroleum Institute, Comcast NBC Universal, Diageo, Nissan, Hyundai, General Motors, T-Mobile, and AARP – underscoring the importance of collaboration in advancing the cause of justice and equity.

By Jackson Advocate News Service
April 1, 2024