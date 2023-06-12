SUBSCRIBE NOW

Bernesha Pope elected secretary/treasurer of NSNA

JANS – Bernesha Pope, a RN-to-BSN student, was elected secretary/treasurer of the National Student Nurses Association (NSNA).

Pope is also chair of NSNA’s Finance Committee. “I look forward to sharing ideas with NSNA members, state associations, and local chapters while collaborating with my fellow NSNA board members to strategize ways to increase membership and create new revenue streams,” she said.

Pope, who graduated from East Mississippi Community College in December 2022, is secretary/treasurer of the Mississippi Association of Student Nurses board and served in the same role for East Mississippi’s chapter. 

“Bernesha has not let off the gas since she began her journey of becoming a nurse,” said School of Nursing assistant professor Dr. Tara Price. “Persistence and perseverance are needed when entering health care today, and I would say she certainly possesses both.”

The Latest

By Jackson Advocate News Service
June 12, 2023