Bennie G. Thompson Calls for Urgent Briefing on Natural Gas Home Explosions

Washington, D.C. – Today, Representative Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS), released the following statement regarding the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board into recent natural gas home explosions in Jackson, MS:

“I have formally requested an in-person briefing to thoroughly examine the circumstances surrounding these alarming natural gas explosions and to determine whether they could have been prevented. The safety and well-being of our communities are paramount, and it is imperative that we take these incidents seriously. The potential risks posed by natural gas cannot be understated, and we must ensure that all necessary measures are in place to prevent such tragedies from occurring in the future.”