Belhaven to award Angie Thomas scholarships to hopeful writers

JANS – In honor of well-known author and alum Angie Thomas ’11, Belhaven University is helping aspiring writers in a major way.

The Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship will provide a full-ride scholarship to one incoming creative writing major and additional scholarships to other applicants.

Now in its fourth year, these scholarships are named in honor of Thomas, author of New York Times best-selling novels On the Come Up, The Hate U Give, Concrete Rose, and Nic Blake and the Remarkables.

Thomas said, “Seeing the Angie Thomas Writers Scholarship have a major impact on the lives of young writers has truly been a blessing, and I’m honored to see so much talent find its way to Belhaven as a result of the scholarship.”

Thomas is encouraging students to apply and believes there are many young writers who need the extra support to make their dreams of authorship a reality. “For yet another young person, the financial burden of college will be completely lifted, and for that I am grateful,” said Thomas.

Imani Skipwith was the first winner of the scholarship in 2020. She said, “The scholarship has helped me tremendously in taking the financial burden off my parents and allowing me to explore my craft without the extra stress. I’ve enjoyed studying creative writing at Belhaven. I’m learning to develop healthy writing habits while getting the assistance I need from my professors.”

“The scholarship provides an unparalleled opportunity for four years of growth as a writer, person, and artist,” said Chair and Professor of Creative Writing Dr. Randall Smith. “Through the BFA in Creative Writing, gifted storytellers and poets are welcomed into a writing community with a long and storied history of excellence.”

Belhaven will award one incoming freshman a full-ride scholarship, which will cover tuition, room, and board at the university for four years. Other applicants may receive scholarships as part of the program.

Scholarship applications are due November 16, 2023, and the winner will be selected on December 15, 2023. Interested students can visit gobelhaven.com/angie to learn more about the requirements and apply today.

Skipwith adds, “To those who are applying to the scholarship, stand strong with your writing. Write what you feel needs to be written.”