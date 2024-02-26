Balloon art: Happy Feelin’s

JANS — Nobody sings Happy Feelin’s like Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, and nobody takes more seriously the lyrics in creating happy feelin’s in the air than balloon decor’ artist Mariam Makeba (Smith-Harris), who might not mind sparking a remembrance of the late Miriam Makeba, famed South African songstress, actress, and civil rights activist.

There’s a great deal of work that goes into balloon decor. And the owner of Mariam Balloon Designer, LLC, who also conducts balloon design classes, knows it starts days prior to standing in front of a helium tank as she discusses event details with her client.

Enthusiasm hits the ceiling well before the balloons do. She’s geared up, super charged, all gung-ho on creating the perfect art pieces to bring an entryway, staircase, hallway, outdoor space, or banquet room to life. It doesn’t matter if it’s a traditional and/or custom balloon décor such as balloon bouquets, arches, columns, or custom sculptures; it’s up to her to put the magic in the room where guests have gathered to celebrate birthdays, weddings/engagements, baby/bridal showers, reveal parties, school proms/graduations, anniversaries, retirements, family reunions, holidays, business/corporate events, and much more. But for certain, Houdini couldn’t do it better!

For more information, contact Mariam Balloon Designer, LLC at 601-201-9359.