SUBSCRIBE NOW

Balloon art: Happy Feelin’s

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin
Share on email

JANS — Nobody sings Happy Feelin’s like Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly,  and nobody takes more seriously the lyrics in creating happy feelin’s in the air than balloon decor’ artist Mariam Makeba (Smith-Harris), who might not mind sparking a remembrance of the late Miriam Makeba, famed South African songstress, actress, and civil rights activist. 

There’s a great deal of work that goes into balloon decor. And the owner of Mariam Balloon Designer, LLC, who also conducts balloon design classes, knows it starts days prior to standing in front of a helium tank as she discusses event details with her client.

Enthusiasm hits the ceiling well before the balloons do. She’s geared up, super charged, all gung-ho on creating the perfect art pieces to bring an entryway, staircase, hallway, outdoor space, or banquet room to life. It doesn’t matter if it’s a traditional and/or custom balloon décor such as balloon bouquets, arches, columns, or custom sculptures; it’s up to her to put the magic in the room where guests have gathered to celebrate birthdays, weddings/engagements, baby/bridal showers, reveal parties, school proms/graduations, anniversaries, retirements, family reunions, holidays, business/corporate events, and much more. But for certain, Houdini couldn’t do it better!

For more information, contact Mariam Balloon Designer, LLC at 601-201-9359.

Republish This Story

Republish this story on your website, Terms And Condition Apply.
Click Here
Hinds County Human Resource Agency

The Latest

414 S. State Street, Suite 101

Jackson, MS 39201

Staff Directory
Contact Us

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Twitter Instagram
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Copyright 2023 By the Jackson Advocate Newspaper Inc.  All Rights Reserved.

No duplication of the materials contained herein is permitted without the express written permission from the publisher.

Privacy Policy
LATEST ISSUE
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Facebook Twitter Instagram

Republish This Story

Copy and Paste the below text.

Balloon art: Happy Feelin’s

By Jackson Advocate News Service
February 26, 2024