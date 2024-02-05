SUBSCRIBE NOW

Author Joy-Ann Reid to speak at Medgar Wiley Evers Lecture series

JANS – TV news personality Joy-Ann Reid will headline the Mississippi Department of Archives and History (MDAH) 2024 Medgar Wiley Evers Lecture Series. The program will be held on Tues., February 13, at 6 p.m. in the Craig H. Neilsen Auditorium of the Two Mississippi Museums. The event is free and open to the public.  Registration is not required.

Reid, a New York Times bestselling author, political commentator, and host of MSNBC’s The ReidOut, will discuss her latest book Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America with event moderator Ebony Lumumba, chair of the English department at Jackson State University. A book signing will be hosted by Lemuria Books before the program at 5 p.m. in the auditorium. 

Medgar and Myrlie: Medgar Evers and the Love Story That Awakened America traces the lives and legacy of civil rights icons Medgar and Myrlie Evers, situating Medgar Evers’s assassination as a catalyzing moment in American history. 

