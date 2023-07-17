Anderson UMC’s new senior minister, Stephen Cook, welcomed by old friends

JANS – On Sunday, July 2, 2023, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. – Mu Sigma Chapter, supported by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., joined the Anderson United Methodist Church family in welcoming its new senior minister, Pastor Stephen Cook. Pastor Cook’s installation and inaugural sermon followed a month of receptions and celebrations for Anderson’s outgoing senior minister, Pastor Joe May, who is retiring after 21 years as senior pastor of Anderson and 50 years in the ministry.

Pastor Cook, who has been a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., for 35 years, accepted his appointment at Anderson UMC in continuation of his 20-year tenure within the United Methodist Church leadership. His last appointments included serving as district superintendent for both West and East Jackson. Pastor Cook, a native of Carrollton MS, is married to Erma Louise Robinson-Cook and he is the proud father of Sylvia (Joshua) Nichols and Endia.

Pastor Cook says, “It is with great privilege and honor that I have been appointed to be the next senior pastor at Anderson United Methodist Church. With more than 20 years of faithful service as a United Methodist, my family and I are excited to share our message of God’s love for His people with our Anderson family. We look forward to what God has in store for us on this magnificent journey.”

Synarus Green, president of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. – Mu Sigma Chapter, says, “Anderson United Methodist is my church home and it’s also a long standing community partner. Under the conscious leadership of Pastor Joe May, Anderson and our chapter have partnered to support the food pantry, grow our reentry efforts, build voter engagement, and expand our health and wellness initiatives across central Mississippi. We are grateful for the years of service offered by Pastor May and are excited to continue that good work with our brother and new pastor [Stephen Cook].”