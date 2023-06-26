Alcorn State receives $50,000 grant and $1 million endowment gift from Bernard Osher Foundation

JANS – The Bernard Osher Foundation recently awarded Alcorn State University a $50,000 grant and $1,000,000 endowment gift to support the Osher Reentry Scholarship Program.

The funding will support reentry to the university for individuals between 25 – 50 years old and expand scholarship offerings from 10 to 20 per year.

“We are appreciative to the Bernard Osher Foundation for its generous gift to Alcorn State,” said Dr. Ontario Wooden, interim president. “We were founded on the principle of providing access to the underserved. This gift will allow us open doors of educational opportunity to students who may have stopped the pursuit of their education due to various life circumstances. I would like to thank the team for their work to secure the grant and endowment.”

Osher Reentry Scholarships will be awarded to undergraduate students who have experienced a gap in their education of five or more years and are pursuing their first bachelor’s degree.

The university’s goal is to provide an inclusive and supportive learning environment for students reentering to complete their degrees by reducing financial barriers.

According to the foundation’s website, the Bernard Osher Foundation, founded in 1977, makes grants and endowment gifts to colleges, universities, and other non-profit organizations in four program areas – post-secondary scholarships, lifelong learning institutes for seasoned adults, select integrative medicine programs, and arts and educational organizations. The Foundation seeks to improve quality of life through support for higher education and the arts.