Agencies partner with Walgreens for HIV Testing Day

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and the CLM Healthcare Service Center will host National HIV Testing Day from 11 a.m.- 2p.m. June 27, 2023, at Walgreens, located at 301 N. Davis Ave., Cleveland, MS National Testing Day is observed each year on June 27 to highlight the importance of HIV

Testing. The 2023 theme is Take the Test & Take the Next Step. The theme is designed to raise awareness regarding the importance to knowing your status and choosing to stay healthy. National HIV Testing Day engages people in the self-care necessary to keep them healthy, regardless of their test results. In addition to on-site testing, educational resources and informational materials will be provide to attendees. For more information contact Tiffany Givens at tgivens@advancingminorityhealth.org or

Cordaro Mays at cordaromays0212@gmail.com.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health was established in 2019 to reduce health

disparities among disadvantaged and underserved minority populations in the Mississippi through the

development of collaborative partnerships with community stakeholders and the implementation of

evidence-based public health interventions with a particular focus on health equity.