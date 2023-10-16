AFL-CIO endorses Stamps for PSC 

JANS – The American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO) has given its full support to DeKeither Stamps to realize his dream job, Public Service Commissioner. “Stamps is a tireless champion for the rights and well-being of working people,” said Jim Evans, a longtime union organizer and former Mississippi state representative.

In response to receiving the highly touted endorsement, Stamps stated, “The AFL-CIO’s commitment to securing decent paychecks, safe jobs, dignity, and equal opportunities resonates with the very essence of our campaign. Together, we share a vision of a 21st-century economy where all Mississippians can thrive, equipped with the skills and job readiness needed to succeed.”

This is Stamps’ second run for the state office; however he is not new to politics. He previously served as a Jackson city councilman and presently serves as state representative for the 66th district. He is also a local farmer.

Having served in the U.S. Marines Corp and Army, Stamps has extensive military training, including serving on President Clinton’s security team and in the Iraqi War.

“With the AFL-CIO’s endorsement, our campaign is one step closer to realizing our shared vision of a stronger Mississippi,” he said. “I will continue to stand shoulder to shoulder with everyday Mississippians as we work tirelessly to improve the lives of families and build a brighter future for our great state.”