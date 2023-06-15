ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

BY THE JACKSON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY

FOR CONSTRUCTION AND RELATED SERVICES

IN CONNECTION WITH THE

REHABILITATE TAXIWAY A, PHASE 2 AND

REHABILITATE TAXIWAY B, PHASE 1

AT THE

JACKSON-MEDGAR WILEY EVERS INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

JMAA PROJECT NO. 018-23

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (“JMAA”) is seeking bids for construction and related services in connection with the REHABILITATE TAXIWAY A PHASE 2 AND REHABILITATE TAXIWAY B PHASE 1 at the Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport (the “Work”).

Scope of Work

The project will include pavement demolition, milling and overlay, grading, drainage, erosion control, taxiway fillet widening and construction of paved shoulders with asphalt pavement, lime treated subgrade, crushed aggregate base course, taxiway concrete pavement repairs, new bituminous asphalt taxiway connectors (one for Base Bid, and one for Additive Alternate No. 1), airfield pavement markings, airfield lighting, and airfield signage.

Sealed bids to perform the Work will be accepted by JMAA until 4:00 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST) on Monday, July 17, 2023 (the “Bid Deadline”). Bids shall be accepted electronically, mail, or hand delivery as follows:

Website: www.jmaabids.com

By mail or hand delivery: JMAA’s administrative office, Suite 300

Main Terminal Building

Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport

100 International Drive, Jackson, Mississippi 39208

JMAA will publicly open and read all bids on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 4:05 p.m. (CST) (the “Bid Opening”), in the Staff Conference Room, Third Floor of the Main Terminal Building at JAN. JMAA invites Bidders and their authorized representatives to be present at the Bid Opening.

Questions and communications regarding the bidding procedure and schedule on this project should be directed to: Eric Williams, Procurement Specialist, ewilliams@jmaa.com, and 601-360-8622.

The following identification information must be provided with the submission: (i) bidder’s company name; (ii) Mississippi Certificate of Responsibility Number; and (iii) the wording: REHABILITATE TAXIWAY A PHASE 2 AND REHABILITATE TAXIWAY B PHASE 1 at Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, Project No. 018-23.” If the submission is submitted electronically, then the identification information must be provided. If the submission is submitted by hand delivery or mail, then the identification information must be marked on the outside or exterior of the bid envelope or container.

JMAA will not consider any submissions, including bid proposals, amendments to bids, or requests for withdrawal of bids received, after the Bid Deadline for any reason whatsoever.

JMAA will award the Work to the lowest successful bidder as determined by JMAA in accordance with the criteria set forth in the information for Bidders. Plans and specifications related to the Work are considered part of the Agreement. Any Addenda issued clarifying and/or changing plans and specifications; clarifying and/or changing instructions in the Instruction to Bidders; and/or answering questions in relation to the Instructions to Bidders shall become part of the Information for Bidders.

The Information for Bidders and bidding documents for the Work can be found at (https://jmaabids.com). The website will be updated periodically with addenda, reports and other information relevant to submitting a Bid for the Work.

Interested parties may register and order plans and specifications from the JMAA Plan Room website (http://jmaabids.com). A valid email address is required for registration. There is no charge for registration or to view the documents online. Documents (Plans and specifications) may be downloaded from this website for a non-refundable fee. Documents are non-refundable and must be purchased through the website.

Bid documents may be picked up or shipped to the party making the request. Documents will not be distributed or mailed, however, until payment is received. For questions regarding website registration and online orders, contact the Plan House Plan Room Network at (662)407-0193.

JMAA will hold a non-mandatory Pre-Bid Video Conference on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at 10:00am (CST) in the Community Room, Third Floor of the Main Terminal Building at JAN.

Join Zoom Meeting Link: https://jmaa.zoom.us/s/95968020095

Meeting ID: 959 6802 0095 Passcode: 520966

JMAA reserves the right to amend the plans and specifications for the Work by Addendum issued before the Bid Deadline; to reject any and all bids; to waive technicalities in the bid proposals.

JMAA has established a Disadvantage Business Enterprises participation goal of 22.00% for the Work solicited by this RFB.

JACKSON MUNICIPAL AIRPORT AUTHORITY

DATE: JUNE 15, 2023 _________________________________________

John Means, Chief Operating Officer