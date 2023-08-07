A snapshot of the Democratic primary election: Justice Court Judge District 4

WHAT IS YOUR NAME?

My name is Joanna Archie.

IN 250 WORDS OR LESS, PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU ARE SEEKING PUBLIC OFFICE?

My passion has always been to provide safety and a feeling of security to our citizens while helping reform or punish those that have chosen not to uphold the laws. During my tenure as a certified police officer and parole/probation officer I handled and sometimes arrested people on misdemeanors, as well as, felony charges. I’ve served warrants and have worked inside prisons and jails when riots have broken out. I have been inside almost every prison, county, and city jail in the State of Mississippi.

My experience with inmates has shown me what inmates and their families are seeking from the judicial system. I think we have to understand when we are sitting on the bench that our decisions not only affect those standing before us but the many lives of family members and victims. Having sat in on parole hearings, listening to offenders’ humble pleas about not going back to prison, we can not arrest our way out of the problems we are experiencing. I also believe that locking everybody up that appears in a courtroom isn’t the answer either.

I believe in rehabilitation and offering help within the confines of the law. Please make no mistake about it, if a person is a habitual offender and shows no remorse, the law deals with that…but most people that appear in Justice Court are folk looking for and in need of help…I want to help.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS/ARE THE GREATEST OBSTACLE(S) TO ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IN HINDS COUNTY?

Economic and community development may be viewed as a deliberate endeavor to create resources that improve individuals’ ability to enhance their quality of life. Current hindrances to economic and social development in Hinds County include inadequate infrastructure, a failing educational system, and polluted water.

IF ELECTED, WHAT STEPS WILL YOU TAKE TO MINIMIZE OR ELIMINATE THIS/THESE OBSTACLE(S)?

I would make certain that the law is administered impartially and fairly. I would support policies that help economic growth and development as well as promote openness and accountability in the government.

WHAT IS YOUR NAME?

My name is Judge Kenny Lewis, and I am seeking re-election.

IN 250 WORDS OR LESS, PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU ARE SEEKING PUBLIC OFFICE?

On November 5, 2019, you all exercised your rights and made your voices heard by electing me as your Hinds County District 4 Justice Court Judge.

Because of your confidence in me, I have brought justice to countless plaintiffs in criminal and civil cases as well as offered alternative sentencing. I have presided over twelve thousand cases with no complaints from judicial performance.

One of the many highlights has been the opportunity to implement a job shadowing program for young scholars to have the opportunity to gain invaluable experience in Justice court.

I have served with integrity, knowledge of the law, ethics, courage, experience, and the judicial temperament it takes to be a successful Judge.

This position has also allowed me to be readily available to multiple law enforcement agencies at any given hour especially in critical situations.

I have discovered that one of my greatest abilities is my availability.

After three and a half years of listening to your concerns, presiding over cases, and serving the citizens of Hinds County, I decided to run for re-election to continue what we started in 2019.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS/ARE THE GREATEST OBSTACLE(S) TO ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IN HINDS COUNTY?

I believe the greatest obstacles to economic and community development in Hinds County are related to crime increase, school closures, the pandemic, deplorable infrastructure, and the water crisis.

IF ELECTED, WHAT STEPS WILL YOU TAKE TO MINIMIZE OR ELIMINATE THIS/THESE OBSTACLE(S)?

I will continue to serve and support any civic, religious, educational, and political organizations in Hinds County.

I will also vow to continue to serve, in my capacity as Justice Court Judge; with legal courage, integrity, judicial temperament, honesty, patience, courtesy, experience, punctuality, compassion, humility, and common sense.