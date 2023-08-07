SUBSCRIBE NOW

A snapshot of the Democratic primary election: Constable District 5

Beverly Green

WHAT IS YOUR NAME?

Hello, my name is Beverly Green, a candidate for re-election. 

IN 250 WORDS OR LESS, PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU ARE SEEKING PUBLIC OFFICE?

I have been successful over the past year and a half after winning the special election in November 2021 and plan to continue to be “Committed to the Community”. My biggest accomplishment is that I am the first elected African American female to serve as Constable of Hinds County, but that I am just as successful in the role and the teamwork shown amongst my peers. I am dedicated, determined, and destined to continue to serve  Hinds County District 5.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS/ARE THE GREATEST OBSTACLE(S) TO ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IN HINDS COUNTY?

Not answered.

IF ELECTED, WHAT STEPS WILL YOU TAKE TO MINIMIZE OR ELIMINATE THIS/THESE OBSTACLE(S)?

Not answered.

Hinds County Human Resource Agency

