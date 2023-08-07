SUBSCRIBE NOW

A snapshot of the Democratic primary election: Constable District 3

Lawrence Funchess

WHAT IS YOUR NAME?

 My name is  Lawrence Funchess, a candidate  for re-election.

IN 250 WORDS OR LESS, PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU ARE SEEKING PUBLIC OFFICE?

It has been and remains a privilege and an honor to serve as your Constable, for the past 16 years. With 33 years of law enforcement experience, our community deserves a Constable who is competent, dependable, honest, reliable, trustworthy, and strives to provide fair and professional leadership. I shall always remain a “Proactive, Productive and Professional” leader as I carry out the primary duty to provide caring, exceptional, and proven law enforcement services to all the citizens of Hinds County, District 3.

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS/ARE THE GREATEST OBSTACLE(S) TO ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IN HINDS COUNTY?

Not answered.

IF ELECTED, WHAT STEPS WILL YOU TAKE TO MINIMIZE OR ELIMINATE THIS/THESE OBSTACLE(S)?

Not answered.

