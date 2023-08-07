SUBSCRIBE NOW

A snapshot of the Democratic primary election: Constable District 2

Leon Jones

WHAT IS YOUR NAME?

 My name is Leon Jones. 

IN 250 WORDS OR LESS, PLEASE TELL US WHY YOU ARE SEEKING PUBLIC OFFICE?

I am seeking this office because I want to help make District 2 a better place to live and to be involved in our youth’s and community’s everyday lives. 

WHAT DO YOU BELIEVE IS/ARE THE GREATEST OBSTACLE(S) TO ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT IN HINDS COUNTY?

The greatest obstacle for Hinds County is electing the same politician.

IF ELECTED, WHAT STEPS WILL YOU TAKE TO MINIMIZE OR ELIMINATE THIS/THESE OBSTACLE(S)?

If elected I will do all I possibly can to make District 2 and Hinds County a better and safer place to live. 

Hinds County Human Resource Agency

August 7, 2023