A rural mayor’s call for FDA regulation on vaping among youth

By Melanie Townsend-Blackmon

City of Drew Mayor

As the mayor of a small rural town, I am deeply concerned about the rising trend of vaping among our youth. This issue is not just confined to urban areas; it has penetrated into the fabric of communities like ours in small town Mississippi. The allure of flavored vape products and the misconception of their safety are luring our children into a dangerous habit that could have long-term consequences.

We cannot turn a blind eye to the fact that vaping among teenagers is not just a health issue but also a societal concern. It affects their academic performance, social interactions, and ultimately their future prospects. As a community, we must take decisive action to address this growing problem.

One crucial step in combating youth vaping is the need for stricter FDA regulation. Currently, the market is flooded with a myriad of vape products, many of which are specifically designed to appeal to young consumers. Flavors like candy, fruit, and dessert flavors mask the harshness of nicotine, making these products more palatable and addictive to adolescents.

The FDA must step in to regulate the marketing, sale, and distribution of vaping products, especially those that target our youth. Clear labeling, restrictions on flavors, and stringent age verification processes are essential measures that can help curb underage vaping.

Moreover, education and awareness campaigns are vital in equipping our youth with the knowledge and tools to resist peer pressure and make informed decisions about their health. Schools, parents, and local organizations must work together to educate our children about the dangers of vaping and provide resources for those struggling with addiction.

However, a concerning trend has emerged among middle school students with the significant rise in the use of any tobacco product reaching 6.6% in 2023, up from 4.5% in 2022.

The percentage of middle school students currently using e-cigarettes jumped from 3.3% to 4.6%. Multiple product use among middle school students has also increased with 2.5% of students reporting using more than one tobacco product, up from 1.5% in 2022. This is a troubling finding among the youngest of participants because we know the detrimental effects of nicotine on the developing brain.

As a mayor, I urge policymakers at the federal level to prioritize the regulation of vaping products to protect our youth. We cannot afford to wait for more lives to be affected by this epidemic. It is time to act decisively and safeguard the health and future of our next generation.

Together, we can create a safer and healthier environment for our youth.