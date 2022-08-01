A New Day Coalition for Equity for Black America hosts inaugural summit

Pastor Hosea J. Hines of the Christ Tabernacle Church in Jackson, Mississippi hosted the A New Day Coalition for Equity for Black America (ANCEBA) inaugural summit on July 21-22, 2022.

ANCEBA held its inaugural summit at the Jackson State University e-Center, assembling a myriad of Black ministers, experts, and community leaders from across the country.

Pastor Hosea J. Hines serves as the National ANCEBA’s leading representative for Mississippi. He said, “For many years, the Black community has suffered disparities under various administrations in our country. Much of these disparities emanated from neglect on a mass scale. We must embrace our people to embrace solutions by focusing on the (1) The Head (Black people have great minds); (2) Health (pain, access, mental health/violence/racism); and (3) Using Our Hands (Faith without works is dead). ANCEBA has partnered with 43 cities throughout the country to implement our focus on voter suppression and the disparities that exist in the Black community.”

The two-day summit’s purpose was to create discussions around health disparities, affordable housing, economic development, holistic education, criminal justice, and fighting voter suppression. The panel discussed topics where the disparities exist in their respective locales, offering approaches that work in the present and that have worked in the past. Several panelists addressed their use of technology and the internet as a means of addressing issues and disseminating information in a format that utilizes the strengths and expertise of young people.

Each day of the summit introduced a panel – either in-person and/or via Zoom – of experts, ministers, and community leaders that spanned the country. In-person panelists came from Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Louisiana, Texas, California, and Washington, D.C.

The attendees were welcomed each day by Pastor and Mrs. Hines who expressed to the audience that Jacksonians must present as a friend to gain friends. Opening prayers were offered by selected clergy daily. Lunch was prepared by the Christ Tabernacle Church staff and served in-house each day. Technology services were provided by Stacey Lewis and Oliver Hines.

Dr. Benjamin Chavis Jr. (president/CEO of the National Newspaper Publishers Association/NNPA) was the highlighted keynote speaker for the first day of the summit. Dr. Chavis focused his presentation on voter suppression – “How Can We Overcome Voter Suppression” – and the utilization of the Black Press and the Black Church as the vehicles of the past and present that can counter the disparities that exist in the Black community.

Chavis said, “Everything good that is going to happen for Black people will be led by the Black Church. We are the blessed people, not the cursed people. If not for the Black Church, we would not have had the right to vote. I believe the right to vote is sacred. Our brothers and sisters sacrificed to have the right to vote. People have cried tears of joy when we got the right to vote. If we don’t have the Black Church, we don’t and won’t have the right to vote. We need 10 million Black people to vote in the upcoming elections.

“We have three important challenges in the Black church: (1) Seek and demand equity; (2) Take Jesus away from the conservatives in this nation; and (3) Youth readdressing the importance of the Black church being at the forefront of the leadership in the Freedom Movement. Young Black people don’t get embraced enough today. We can’t wait for our young Black people to come to us; we have to go get them because social media has so much misinformation out there. The earth is the Lord’s, the Creator who created the world.”

Chavis continued, “The present temperature is a far taste of what it’s going to be like in the days to come. I woke up with equity, freedom, and justice on my mind. NNPA is going to join with ANCEBA to affirm equity in voting rights. Equity in voting rights can be achieved in the Southern states. Our majority in these states is not being maximized. The Black Press is not only a reporter of the social conditions and news, but it can help us spread pertinent information to affect and effect our causes.”

On July 21, 2022, the panels included:

Health Disparities

Facilitated by Bishop David Cooper (Albuquerque, NM), panelists Louanner Peters (IL) and Dr. Terry Mason (IL), Urologist/Men’s Nutrition & Health, discussed eating right for life, farmacy – which is similar to thinking of food as medicine, eating plants to live longer, and diet fiction. Erwin McEwin (IL) discussed trauma, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and childhood development training for parents and godparents. Dr. Rhonda M. Smith (CA) focused on wellness, the state of the Black health network, how health systems and policies contribute to disparities, and what churches can do.

Affordable Housing

Pastor Donald Robinson (NOLA) facilitated a panel discussion with Dr. Paris Davis (IL) who discussed equitable housing, a wholistic approach to housing, and documenting your community to know what resources are available in your community. He noted that services have to be available to be successful and urged people to figure out what services it takes to stay in a particular neighborhood. There are also certified housing counselors that can help.

Economic Development

Apostle Carl White (IL) facilitated a panel with Sam Hines (FL) who noted that economic development should be the heartbeat of a community. He gave tips on how to mobilize people and create jobs and educated the audience on the impact that African Americans in the South had on the Great Migration. Porcha Rucker (FL) talked about financial literacy in the Black community. She noted that the Black community needs to learn/teach about money at an early age. Her tips were to budget the money coming in, unpaid balances help you fall into debt, be in charge of your own money, start an emergency fund, open a bank account, know your credit score, and move your money.

Deborah Thompson (FL) is a self proclaimed serial entrepreneur and discussed how coordination and collaboration help improve supply chains, develop sustainable operations, and develop targets. Cala Harris (FL) discussed workforce/professional development. She noted that the community needs to teach strong essential skills, provide consistent evaluation, and move from workforce development to professional development. Additionally, she said that there is a need to teach organizers to see the best in people.

The July 22, 2022 panels included:

Education

Shakira Bell (MS) expressed that home training and student/parent behavior inside and outside the classroom are important. She added that parents are role models, and parent should train children at home before they come to school. Dr. Elayne Anthony (MS) spoke of the idea of the compassionate teacher who nurtures her students. She expressed that teachers should always have time for their students not just meetings. They should go the extra mile for their students especially because students are always watching their teacher, and teachers never know their impact on students while inside/outside the classroom. Pastor Ronald Williams (LA) spoke on education and the church. He noted that “we are the most blessed but we thank God the least, and we have replaced God’s law with man’s standards.” He adds, “We got to be the people who God called out and make a difference in our own community.”

Criminal Justice

Dr. William Rosser (IL) facilitated a panel on criminal justice. The panel consisted of Chief Robert “Bob” Moore, Teresa Haley (IL)/Ed Wojcicki (IL), Chief Joe Daugherty (Natchez, MS), Sheriff Tyree Jones (Hinds County, MS), Chief Joe Wade (Jackson Police Dept.), and Austin Randolph. All police officers discussed and answered questions about:

• Accountability and Compliance

• 10 Shared Principles

• Developing Trust & Transparency Among Community

• Perception Without Facts Become Truth

• Gun Violence and Police Shootings of Black Men and Women/People of Color

Voter Suppression/Equality

Dr. T. Ellsworth Gantt, II (CA) led this panel and impressed upon the audience that Black ancestors and civil rights activists died for the right to vote, so we have to live for it. DeAnna Reed (AL) discussed social issues and causes that are important to the community. She expressed the need to “stand up and fight back when voting rights are under attack.” She noted that there is a need to re-energize the Black community and youth and spark something within to bring Black people to the polls. Get out the vote ideas include multi-generational voting, the church as a voting hub, community canvassing, voter education, knowing the history of voter suppression, making voting a family experience, creating a voting plan and strategy, knowing your voting rights, knowing voter status to stop voter purging, understanding state voting laws, and restoring hope in voting.

Dr. Warren Stewart (AZ) discussed a growing apartheid and the imminence of a civil war over issues like the reversal of voting rights. Dr. Stewart implored Black churches to ban together with other organizations to bring out the vote in GA, AZ, AL, PA, MI, WI, TX, OH, MS, FL, and NC. Voter mobilization, planning, and protection is scheduled for the months of July through September. For more information, visit www.Turnoutsunday.com.

The summit concluded with words of thanks from Pastor Hosea J. Hines for all participants and attendees. He stated, “It’s about us and we.” ANCEBA’s mission is to turn Mississippi purple. Bishop Cooper offered the closing prayer: Grow to collaborate, collaborate, and to grow!

For more information, call 601-502-5196 or visit anceba.org.