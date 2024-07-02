4th of July Holiday Blitz 2024

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hinds County, Mississippi – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Capitol Police, is
launching the 4th of July Holiday Blitz from July 3 to July 7, 2024. Our joint efforts aim to enhance
safety and promote responsible celebrations during the holiday weekend.


Operation Details:
Saturation Patrols: Our dedicated officers will increase their presence across Hinds County to deter
criminal activity and enforce traffic laws.


Traffic Safety Checkpoints: We will strategically set up checkpoints at various locations to address
impaired driving, seat belt violations, and other safety concerns.


Sheriff Tyree D. Jones emphasizes the importance of responsible behavior during this festive period.
“Let’s celebrate safely,” he states. “Designate a sober driver, buckle up, and enjoy the holiday
responsibly.”


Stay safe and have a wonderful Fourth of July!

