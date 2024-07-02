4th of July Holiday Blitz 2024

Hinds County, Mississippi – The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with Capitol Police, is

launching the 4th of July Holiday Blitz from July 3 to July 7, 2024. Our joint efforts aim to enhance

safety and promote responsible celebrations during the holiday weekend.



Operation Details:

Saturation Patrols: Our dedicated officers will increase their presence across Hinds County to deter

criminal activity and enforce traffic laws.



Traffic Safety Checkpoints: We will strategically set up checkpoints at various locations to address

impaired driving, seat belt violations, and other safety concerns.



Sheriff Tyree D. Jones emphasizes the importance of responsible behavior during this festive period.

“Let’s celebrate safely,” he states. “Designate a sober driver, buckle up, and enjoy the holiday

responsibly.”



Stay safe and have a wonderful Fourth of July!