2021 Virtual Jackson Music Awards winners

By Brinda Fuller Willis, PhD

Jackson Advocate Contributing Writer

The 2021 Jackson Music Awards held an all-virtual event that spanned all weekend from July 31-August 2, 2021, and was hosted by super musician, producer, Donovan Scott, with a kickoff reception.

Scott and Jesse Thompson, president of the Jackson Music Awards, kicked off the weekend with a stellar performance by Ben “Strings” Sterling with his “Friends” single. Mike Rob and the Good Vibrations Band followed up with his “Get Up, Stand Up” R&B/Reggae groove with special guest Ben “Strings” on bass and Ameri Kerry on vocals.

THE OFFICIAL WINNERS of the 7th ANNUAL CITY with SOUL AWARDS:

City with Soul – Night Club of the Year: 4th Avenue Lounge

4th Avenue Lounge City with Soul – Beauty Shop of the Year: Stage 2

Stage 2 City with Soul – Barber Shop of the Year: Hair Explosion

Hair Explosion City with Soul – Restaurant of the Year: Stamps Super Burgers

Stamps Super Burgers City with Soul – Comedian of the Year: Rita Brent

OFFICIAL WINNERS FOR THE 2021 MISSISSIPPI GOSPEL MUSIC AWARDS

Female Vocalist of the Year: Tonya Ware

Tonya Ware Group of the Year: Ontarion Showers and Delivered

Ontarion Showers and Delivered Song of the Year by: A National Single Artist: Jahana Jones McCoy – “A Happy Song”

Jahana Jones McCoy – “A Happy Song” Jackson Gospel Radio Announcer of the Year: Claude Stevens

Claude Stevens National Male Lead Singer of a Group: Martin Luther Wardlaw

Martin Luther Wardlaw Musician of the Year: Toby Johnson

Toby Johnson National Group of the Year: The Virginia Aires

The Virginia Aires Male Lead Singer of the Year (The Jimmie Ray Lewis Award): Bishop Michael Nesby

Bishop Michael Nesby Mississippi Spotlight Artist of the Year: Jermaine Hawkins and The Harvey Spirituals

Jermaine Hawkins and The Harvey Spirituals Mississippi Gospel Radio Announcer of the Year: Jerome J. Myles – WTYJ, Natchez, Mississippi

Jerome J. Myles – WTYJ, Natchez, Mississippi Album of the Year Recorded By An Upcoming Artist: “The Press” – Ontario Showers and Delivered

“The Press” – Ontario Showers and Delivered Best Engineered Recording: “Stand Up” – Damon Little

“Stand Up” – Damon Little National Gospel Spotlight Artist of the Year: Joanna Hale McGill

Joanna Hale McGill The Linzy “Don” Dixon Memorial Award: Esther Wooten

OFFICIAL WINNERS FOR THE 47TH ANNUAL JACKSON MUSIC AWARDS 2021:

National Producer of the Year: Donovan Scott

Donovan Scott Pop Group of the Year: Faze 4 Band

Faze 4 Band R&B Group of the Year: Anissa Hampton H’Funk Band

Anissa Hampton H’Funk Band Country Music Award: Burnham Road

Burnham Road Singer Songwriter of the Year: Big YaYo

Big YaYo Best Engineered Recording: “Played Yourself” by Mr. Sipp

“Played Yourself” by Mr. Sipp National Female Artist of the Year: Nellie “Tiger” Travis

Nellie “Tiger” Travis National Male Artist of the Year: Tucka

Tucka Poetry Spoken Word: Amanda Furdge

Amanda Furdge National CD of the Year: “Plain Ole Country Boy” – Jeter Jones

“Plain Ole Country Boy” – Jeter Jones Soul Artist of the Year: The J Morris Group

The J Morris Group National Blues Artist of the Year: Vasti Jackson

Vasti Jackson Mississippi Spotlight Vocalist of the Year: Vickie Baker

Vickie Baker Best Recording by a Single Artist: “Love Don’t Hurt Me” – Willie Clayton

“Love Don’t Hurt Me” – Willie Clayton Record of the Year: “Love Don’t Hurt Me” – Willie Clayton

“Love Don’t Hurt Me” – Willie Clayton King Mose Memorial Award: Melody Hudson

Melody Hudson Urban Disc Jockey of the Year: Chelle B

Chelle B Musician of the Year: Ben Sterling

Ben Sterling Entertainer of the Year (The Jobie Martin Award): Stephanie Luckett

Stephanie Luckett Hip Hop Female Artist of the Year: Yung Jewelz

Yung Jewelz Hip Hop Male Artist of the Year: Akeem Ali

Akeem Ali Hip Hop Entertainer of the Year: Dear Silas

Dear Silas R&B Disc Jockey of the Year: Stan Branson

Stan Branson Jazz Group of the Year: Tiger Rogers and The League of Jazzmen

Tiger Rogers and The League of Jazzmen Female Artist of the Year: Stephanie Luckett

Stephanie Luckett Male Artist of the Year: Terrell Brinson

Terrell Brinson Soul Video of the Year: “Move On” – J-wonn

“Move On” – J-wonn Statewide R&B Announcer of the Year: Ken Brumfield “AKA Yo Boi Ken” – WTYJ, Natchez, Mississippi

Ken Brumfield “AKA Yo Boi Ken” – WTYJ, Natchez, Mississippi National Spotlight JMA Artist of the Year: Dear Silas

Dear Silas National Entertainer of the Year: Bobby Rush

A small donation/access fee of $10 enabled fans of the Jackson Music Awards to have a ringside seat to watch all events on Facebook Live. Visit www.jmaainc.com to see Jesse and Donovan as they provide commentary before and after each performance and also listen for some interesting facts about the history of the JMAs.

Brinda Fuller Willis, Ph.D. is a freelance writer for the Jackson Advocate Newspaper since 2001. She is an Independent Consultant, Advice Columnist, Keynote Speaker, ADA Specialist, Grant Writer and winner of the 2019 Mississippi Humanities Council’s Educator Award. ( bfwillis1990@gmail.com/www.brindafullerwillis.com )