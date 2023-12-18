10,000 kisses and counting! 

JANS – The family of Dr. Corinne Anderson recently established a scholarship in her name at Jackson State University. The scholarship was initiated by her youngest son, Martin, with a $10,000 donation to commemorate his mother being the first recipient of a doctoral degree at JSU. Dr. Anderson received her doctorate in early education in 1982; a nice touch to celebrate the milestone was establishing the scholarship in her 82nd year of life.

Dr. Anderson has been involved in education her entire life. She taught grades kindergarten through graduate school in the states of Mississippi, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and internationally as a Senior Technical Advisor with the Liberia Teacher Training Program. She also served as an educational consultant to the countries of Ghana and Namibia.

She served as an assistant professor, dean of the education department, and provost and vice president of Student Affairs at Tougaloo College.

Dr. Anderson has served in many positions as a community leader and activist. She is a co-founder/co-coordinator of S.T.A.N.D. (Sisters Taking Action and Nurturing Decision Makers). She served as president of several groups, including The National Federation of Democratic Women; National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Central Mississippi Chapter; and the American Association of University Women-MS, Jackson Branch.

She is a past president of the Catholic Diocese School Board of Jackson and currently serves on the Holy Family Catholic Church Liturgy Committee and Holy Family Pastoral Council. She is the founder of a non-profit food pantry at Holy Family Catholic Church which distributes food to senior citizens and other families in the Jackson, MS community.

A native of Yazoo City, Mississippi, Dr. Anderson has been married to Henry (Hank) Anderson for well over 50 years. They have five children; one stepson; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.