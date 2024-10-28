Wells APAC educator receives prestigious science award

JANS – Dr. Diane Smith of Wells APAC is the recipient of the 2024 Mississippi Science Teaching Association Outstanding Elementary Science Teacher Award.

The Mississippi Science Teaching Association presents awards to teachers who have made significant impacts in their areas of expertise, including science and computer science. Award recipients were recognized during the 2024 MSTA Conference, which was held October 20-22, 2024, at the Golden Nugget Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi. The Mississippi Science Teaching Association is a non-profit organization that seeks to connect teachers with valued information and opportunities.

Dr. Smith is currently the interventionist at Wells APAC, where she teaches fifth-grade science, serves as the Testing Coordinator, National Elementary Honor Society Advisor, Science Fair Coordinator, Chess Club Co-Sponsor, and Cheerleader Co-Sponsor. Smith is an advocate for hands-on minds-on learning and the creative and performing arts in rural and urban areas. She’s a 34-year-old educator whose work also happens to be her passion.

“Receiving the 2024 Mississippi Science Teaching Association Outstanding Elementary Science Teacher Award is an extremely humbling experience for me in that it forces me to recenter myself as it relates to my philosophy of teaching and learning,” said Dr. Smith.

She earned her Doctor of Education degree in Early Childhood Education from Jackson State University and a Specialist in Education degree in Elementary Education from the University of South Mobile. She also holds Master of Education and Bachelor of Science degrees in Elementary Education from Mississippi State University, and an Associate of Science degree from Mary Holmes Junior College.