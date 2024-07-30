USA’s Frederick Richard makes history, wins Olympic medal in men’s gymnastics

Twenty-year-old Frederick Richard won big Monday, July 29 as the U.S. Men’s Gymnastics

team won an Olympic bronze medal for team artistic gymnastics. This is the first time the team

has placed in 16 years. The last time they won was during the Beijing Olympics in 2008. Also,

this is the first time in almost 30 years that an African American man has placed in the sport.

Richards is the only Black male on the team. He is originally from Stoughton, Massachusetts

and currently attends the University of Michigan. He began taking the world by storm last year at

the 2023 World Championships, where he became the youngest American male gymnast to win

an individual medal in an international competition in 13 years.



The team, consisting of Brody Malone, Asher Hong, Paul Juda, Stephen Nedoroscik, and

Richard, qualified for the finals on Saturday, July 27, 2024 with a few rocky moments that

placed them in 5th position going into the finals. Then and on Monday, they competed in six

courses – rings, vault, parallel bars, high bar, floor, and lastly, pommel horse where

Nedoroscik’s routine solidified their place in Olympic history. Richards received his best score

on the high bar with a 14.833. Team USA took to the podium beside Japan (gold) and China

(silver).



Richards goal is to make men’s gymnastics more common amongst African Americans. He is

surely on his way to making the sport popular with his growing Tik Tok account,

@FrederickFlips, which has over 700,000 followers and counting. He and his teammate Juda

will move on to the 24-athlete all-around (individual) final in 10th and 13th place, respectively.

Nedoroscik will move on to the pommel horse final.