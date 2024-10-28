Three JPS scholars to shape education priorities on MDE Student Advisory Council

JANS – The Mississippi Department of Education selected three JPS scholars to the State Superintendent’s Student Advisory Council. They will join another 129 members of the council selected from schools across the state. The JPS appointees are:

Kachren Lacy – An accomplished student, actively involved in both academic and leadership programs, Lacy is a proud member of the National Honor Society and Mu Alpha Theta. These memberships reflect his commitment to academic excellence. He is also part of the Mississippi Public Policy Leadership Academy and has previously attended Boys State, showcasing his passion for civic engagement and leadership development.

Faith Malembeka – She is a model student enrolled in the JPS-Tougaloo Early College High School. Malembeka is a high school junior majoring in biology as part of the dual enrollment program. According to the school, she personifies the core traits of a J-TECHS scholar known as the Regal Eagle Attributes. She is collaborative, competent, confident, hardworking, honorable, tenacious, resourceful, self- and socially aware, self-motivated, and service-oriented.

Mikenzey Woods – A senior scholar at Lanier Jr. Sr. High, she serves as Miss Lanier 2024-2025. Woods is involved in many academic and extra-curricular activities including Upward Bound JSU, Lanier Rangerettes, Cross Country, and Powerlifting. During her time as a student-athlete at Lanier, she has consistently medaled in track and field, specifically in the 300-meter hurdles.

This year’s council has 94 new members and includes high school students in grades 11-12 and the first year of college. All members come from different backgrounds, school size, and regions in the state of Mississippi and will be able to share their opinions and offer advice about educational opportunities and policy with State Superintendent Dr. Lance Evans.

All members must complete a rigorous application process. During the application period which opens each fall, these students were required to submit their most compelling cover letters and resumes, and provide thoughtful answers to questions regarding their interest in the council, their own accomplishments, concerns related to education, and academic goals.

The council’s purpose is to provide a forum for Mississippi’s students to offer diverse perspectives to the State Superintendent of Education. The selected students will act as liaisons between the Mississippi Department of Education and public-school students from across the state. Council members will be expected to attend scheduled meetings to remain an active member of the council. Additionally, they are expected to prepare for each meeting upon receiving the agenda, to express views and opinions openly, constructively and respectfully; and actively participate in group projects.