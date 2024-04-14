SUBSCRIBE NOW

The buzz continues from CES ‘24

Left to right: Zane Aridi (CEO of imagineswc.com helping to market Triple4s new product), Logan Nash (Founder, COO & CFO of Triple4s), Sanjay Singh (Executive Chairman of Mace), and Matt Rogien (Founder and CEO of Triple4s) hold this new personal protection device. (Photos: Dr. Anne T. Sulton)

By Dr. Anne T. Sulton, Esq.

JA Senior International Correspondent

Known as “The Global Stage for Innovation”, the Consumer Technology Association hosted its CES 2024 convention in Las Vegas from January 9 to 12.  

This event was a massive display of electronic gadgetry. More than 4,300 exhibitors from across the world displayed their latest inventions and innovations. Although many USA-based companies were represented, the majority were foreign. 

Nearly 140,000 attendees were treated to eye-popping displays, including gigantic farming machines, self-driving vehicles, energy-efficient household appliances, and security devices.

Among the most interesting security devices is offered by Triple4s. It is a startup tech company that combines a small handheld pepper spray canister with an electronic alert feature. Essentially, when the mace is sprayed the device immediately sends a notice to persons on the user’s alert list that the user has discharged the mace sprayer.

When I saw this device, my first reaction was to say: “I don’t know anyone who would NOT purchase this product for herself or a loved one.” The benefits are obvious – loved ones know instantly that the user is in danger and can take appropriate steps. It is perfect as an affordable gift for women, men, children, and the elderly while at or away from home.

Two young entrepreneurs – Logan Nash and Matt Rogan – designed this device. They are recent graduates of Michigan State University. Supporting them in their endeavor is Mace – a world leader in pepper spray devices used for personal protection. 

Although some might conclude having a pepper spray canister in one hand and a cell phone in the other hand is sufficient, the convenience of having both personal protection options in a single easily accessible small handheld device is far more practical in an emergency situation.

The developers anticipate this unique product will be available by summer 2024.  

