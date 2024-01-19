Special session: Reeves ecstatic, lawmakers worried after vote to give $350 million to battery business

Tate Reeves never even disclosed the name of the companies that were set to receive the

bulk of the $350 million in incentives he was asking a special session of the legislature to pass.

Even that enormous price tag turned out to be a false flag Thursday when the lawmakers going

into session learned that the final package under the title of “The Project Poppy Fund” would

actually cost the state $482 million with additional bond support and other adjustments.

What the taxpayers of the state get in exchange for its generous gift will be a $1.9 billion

electric vehicle battery production plant destined for Marshall County’s Chickasaw Trail

Industrial Park with the promise of 2,000 new jobs paying $66,000 each annually. The plant is

projected to go into full production before 2029.

Rushing the House and Senate through a special session vote Thursday, Reeves waxed

ecstatic when the house voted 117-2 for the bill and the senate voted 50-2 in favor.

The four companies involved in the joint-venture electric battery production facility were

named only after the special session was underway. They are Paccar manufacturing company

currently with a plant in Columbus; Accelera, a branch of Cummins Inc.; Daimler Truck; and

minority partner EVE Energy Co., Ltd. a Chinese lithium battery producer. Paccar, Accelera and

Daimler Truck each own 30% of the joint venture. EVE Energy, the technology partner, has a 10

%percent ownership.

“I can’t imagine a better way to kick off the new year than with the announcement of the

largest payroll commitment and the second largest capital investment in Mississippi’s history,”

Reeves said. “This historic investment by these industry-leading companies will enshrine our

state at the forefront of the automotive industry for years to come.”



LEGISLATORS SPEAK OUT



The legislators who ultimately decided the fate of the project were from all across the

political spectrum, Republicans and Democrats, some hot for it, though a great number of them

remained skeptical or reasonably hesitant to embrace the deal on such quick notice.

House minority leader Robert Johnson III of Natchez says the people of Mississippi will pay

a lot more than the governor’s figures have shown, so far.

House Minority Leader Robert Johnson III of Natchez (Photo Credit: Josh Martin)



“Actually, the whole package is about $529 million,” Johnson said during a session break

Thursday. “That’s the best number we got. We’re financing the company. We’re doing over $482

million in bonds and the rest of it will be appropriations and grant programs. I don’t know why

the governor came out and said that it would be $350 million.”

Johnson says that all the legislators had received a 200-page chart from the Mississippi

Development Authority that few had had time to read before the special session began..

“We are relying on what the agency that the governor appoints told us. And that figure was

$529 million,” he said.



“The thing that people ought to be concerned about is that we don’t have any assurances

that the jobs will go to Mississippians. I wanted to offer an amendment that would require them

to hire Mississippi people, that at least 70 percent would be Mississippi people.”

The two amendments Johnson submitted were voted down by the Republican

supermajority.



“The governor eliminated a supplemental school nutrition program while saying that he did

not want to expand the welfare state,” Johnson said. “But we’re giving money to a cash-rich

corporation. That’s corporate welfare. Feeding children is not welfare. Feeding children is

performing a public service for people you represent.



“Since the new companies won’t have to pay any property taxes or ad valorem taxes, iIn lieu

of taxes, they should have a commitment to invest in the community. Give money to schools and

to roads. From the money that we give them and the money they make, they should reinvest in

that community.”



“What concerns me most is that we have a whole section of the state west of I-55 that this

state’s development authority never looks at. They never develop jobs where our people live.

There’s no place more appropriate and more ready to take new jobs than Hinds County.”

Sen. Joseph Thomas of Yazoo City



State Senator Joseph Thomas of Yazoo City said he didn’t have very much information

about the electric battery proposal.



“It propped up pretty quick and we were not privileged to all the information,” he said. “On

such a major issue, we should not depend on one man’s decision. And that decision should not be

pushed down somebody’s throat. Why a special session? We’re going to be here for four months

in the regular session. So, give me the information I need in a timely manner so I can make the

best vote for my constituents and the state of Mississippi.



“We’ve got a lot of needs in our state. I’m especially concerned about expanding Medicaid.

I’m not the governor, but if I had to call a special session why wouldn’t it be about Medicaid and

hospitals and our other critical needs? He shouldn’t have dropped the summer nutritional support

for the schools.”

Sen Sollie Norwood of Jackson



Sen. Sollie Norwood of Jackson also complained of not having enough information about

the project before being asked to vote for it in special session. Norwood pointed out that Reeves

had eliminated a summer nutrition program only a week before calling for the special session.

“It seems in some cases that it’s corporate welfare versus individual welfare,” Norwood said.

“We might as well face it, we have individuals who need supplemental food assistance just as

badly as some of these large companies need financial incentives.”

Sen. Bill Kinkade of Byhalia and Marshall County



District 52 Representative Bill KinkadeBILL KINKADE, of Marshall County, represents the

site of the proposed new plant is gung ho on the special session vote.



“We worked on this project for well over a year and it’s been vetted very, very well,”

Kinkade said. “This is a huge economic project. It’s transformational. This will create

generational jobs, manufacturing type jobs.



“Mississippi is on a great track. Education is improving dramatically. And I think we’re in

the best shape we’ve been in than I can recall during my time in the legislature, I’ve seen a lot of

positives. Every economic development we’ve brought forth during my tenure, or in special

session, has been positive.”



Fifth district representative John Faulkner of Holly Springs also represents the area in

Marshall County where the new plant is located.



“This is a very exciting time not only for Marshall and surrounding counties, but for the

entire state,” he said. Whenever you can land an economic project that could employ 2,000

people and pay an annual salary of over $60,000, that’s a gamechanger. I think the impact from

this project will be felt throughout the entire state.



“But by no means will we lose sight of these other big ticket items that we’ve been fighting

for years. We will continue to try to find funding for them as well.”



The legislature returned to regular session Friday morning.