Scholarship opportunities from Sallie Mae and Thurgood Marshall College Fund

JANS – To help support those with financial need, or students from historically underserved or underrepresented communities, access college, the Sallie Mae Fund has again partnered with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund and is now accepting applications for two college scholarship programs.

The Sallie Mae Fund is again offering its Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors, increasing the number of scholarships awarded from 25 to 40. High school seniors who are planning to pursue a two- or four-year degree program, professional certificate, or vocational training program and excel both inside and outside the classroom – and demonstrate financial need – will be selected to receive up to $10,000 to help pay for higher education.

Additionally, the Sallie Mae Fund is offering its Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students, awarding up to $10,000 to 10 graduate students committed to leveraging their graduate degree to advance social justice and support their local communities. To be eligible, applicants must be currently enrolled at least half-time in an accredited graduate level program.

The Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program is part of a multimillion-dollar commitment made by the Sallie Mae Fund to open doors to higher education for students from all backgrounds and give families and students the help they need to feel confident about paying for college. In addition to the Bridging the Dream Scholarship Program, students are connected to millions of scholarships through the free resource, Scholly by Sallie, and assist them in filing the FAFSA.

The application window for both the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for High School Seniors and the Bridging the Dream Scholarship for Graduate Students is open until May 17, 2024. Apply today at SallieMae.com.